Jake Paul Girlfriends 2020: Who Is Jake Dating Now?

Jake Paul has been making headlines recently for his crazy YouTube stunts and controversial behavior. He has solidified himself as the millennial influencer with over 25 million followers across multiple social media platforms. But who is the Vine famous turned Disney Channel star dating?

Read on for his full dating history.

Kellie Stewart 2014

Kellie and Jake posted a ton of Vines together this year and were always super flirty towards each other. The former Miss Texas Teen and Jake never confirmed their relationship, but they were very close if you’re catching my drift. If they weren’t dating it was definitely a fling.

Alissa Violet 2016 – June 2017

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPYRLNmgP1c/?taken-by=alissaviolet

The two YouTubers dated for an entire year. They seemed like a perfect couple until Alissa posted a heart wrenching YouTube video claiming that Jake emotionally abused her and cheated on her constantly. But she can’t escape him because she is signed to his Team 10 agency and he get’s 20% of all of her profits. Jake’s response was to make a rap video called “It’s Everyday Bro” calling Alissa out. The video has more than 70 million views.

Tessa Brooks June 2017

After his messy public break up with Alissa he started cozying up with Alissa’s now ex best friend Tessa Brooks. In Jake’s response rap video to Alissa Tessa’s line is bragging that she smells like Jake’s cologne. AKA they’ve gotten close and personal since his new single status.

Erika Costell July 2017

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWthzHBBn2d/?taken-by=jakepaul

Seems like Jake has stopped jumping from girl to girl and is officially dating Erika Costell. The two are both part of Team 10, so I guess Jake likes to keep it in the family.

2018

Jake Paul has stopped changing girlfriend and now he is officially dating Erika Costell since last year.