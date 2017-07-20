VIEW GALLERY

You’ve probably been hearing a lot about being “shook” lately. It’s an amazing phrase that (like most things) worked its way from the culture of LGBTQ youth of color up to the mainstream lexicon.

Well, this is not an explainer or definition of “shook” but it certainly is about someone who left the tabloids (and Ben Affleck? Sorta?) shook.

Lindsay Shookus is Ben Affleck’s current girlfriend and, by many accounts, his alleged long-time mistress. It’s rumored that the two were in an affair during Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Garner, which is now in the process of ending through a legal divorce this year.

So, who is Lindsay Shookus?

Well, there’s not a lot to say because she’s a mostly private person.

Shookus was previously known by TV executives for her work as a high-powered producer.

The 37-year-old originally hails from Williamsville, New York. She attended college at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She studied journalism and worked as a production assistant at Saturday Night Live after graduation.

Shookus eventually worked her way up through SNL, becoming an associate producer on the show and gaining production credits on 45 episodes of 30 Rock between 2008 and 2010.

She is now the head of the show’s talent department, booking hosts and musical guests, as well as scouting potential cast members.

Shookus was named one of Billboard‘s 50 Most Powerful Music Executives in both 2015 and 2016.

Beyond her professional life, Shookus is a divorced mom. She split from her ex-husband in 2014 and it is said that he didn’t learn of her romance with Affleck until later 2016/early 2017.

We’ll have to see what the future holds for Ben and Lindsay, but if these recent photos are any indication, they look totally smitten.