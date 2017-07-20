Oy, with the poodles already! Gilmore Girls co-stars Melissa McCarthy (beloved chef Sookie St. James) and Yanic Truesdale (ornery French concierge Michel Gerard) accidentally vacationed together in Greece this week, and it is sending Dragonfly Inn fans for a Paris Gellar-not-getting-into-Harvard level tailspin.

While the unlikely duo have an often-strained, albeit loving, relationship on the show (remember when he gifted her with He’s Just Not That Into You as a souvenir?) their real-life relationship seems to be anything but.

“I love when this happens!” Truesdale captioned a selfie of the two of them, “By coincidence, we both booked a vacation at the same time in Greece! #magicaltiming #bestvacations.”

In the selfie, the pair are smiling big (Okay, well, as big as Michel ever smiles), clad in sunglasses, an infinity pool stretching in the background, the Mediterranean sea behind them.

Truesdale must have been in a sentimental mood for picturesque Stars Hollow, because before he even ran into McCarthy, he was reading Lauren Graham’s new book, Talking As Fast As I Can, beach-side.

#friendship, indeed. Maybe now I’ll forgive them both for abandoning Lorelai at the Dragonfly Inn for no apparent reason in the name of advancing their personal career goals.

Then again, maybe not.