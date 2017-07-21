VIEW GALLERY

Selah Bethea and her five-year-old son Jayden are both photographers.

Selah used to be a model but then decided she liked being behind the camera better.You might recognize Selah’s work because one of her recent tweets went viral.

24 yr old self-taught photographer from Virginia. I'm trying to turn this into a career. Your retweet might get me the job. 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/SHvjq6gFZ9 — Selah Marie📸 (@_visualnarrator) July 14, 2017

She noticed Jayden paying attention to her photo-taking process and decided to let him try. Ever since, Jayden has been snapping pictures and they are amazing! I’m not kidding, his Instagram is a dream. Even for being so short (hello, he’s five), he knows his angles.

His mom helps him edit his photos so they look professional AF for his Instagram.

It won’t be too long before he’s booking his own shoots and not just tagging along with his mom. He’s a natural.