Jennifer Lopez’s fans are applauding her for a heartwarming reason this week.

The 47-year-old on-screen brown M&M aficionado penned a loving post about her sister Leslie’s child, Brendan, on Monday and in doing so used gender-neutral pronouns.

“They were the one person selected to represent their school at #globalyoungleadersconference in Washington DC!!! And I couldn’t be more proud!!!” J-Lo wrote in her Instagram caption.

Her fans are feeling decidedly emotional about it.

“jlo used gender inclusive language for her family and I’m actually crying,” one wrote.

“jlo. thank you… words cannot convey how much this means to trans/nb people. to be recognized and seen by somebody with a platform like yours makes all the difference. Again, thank you and all the best to you <3 congrats Brendan!” another gushed.

While using someone’s preferred pronoun should be expected of all people (it asks very little of us to respect someone’s identity) it is still remarkable that J-Lo showed her support for both Brendan and the gender-fluid community in such a public and powerful way.

Lopez’s Instagram was subtle, but it was also a step towards legitimizing the lives and identities of people all over the world.