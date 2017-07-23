Don’t mess with the LGBTQ+ community.
Ken Ham, the president of Answers in Genesis — an “apologetics ministry dedicated to helping Christians defend their faith” — tried to “reclaim” the rainbow this week, but the LGBTQ community did not give it up so easily.
“Christians need to take back the rainbow as we do @ArkEncounter — God owns it — He decreed it’s a sign of His covenant with man after the Flood,” Ham tweeted on Tuesday (July 18.) HuffPost reports that Ark Encounter is a biblically-themed amusement park operated by Answers in Genesis in Williamstown, Kentucky.
Then, to really drive his point home, Ham tweeted again.
“The @ArkEncounter is lit permanently at night with a rainbow to remind the world that God owns the rainbow & is a sign of His covenant.”
In a shocking turn of events (my keyboard is dripping with sarcasm), his tweet instead sparked a hilarious and resounding response from the LGBTQ+ community on Twitter, who lauded his rainbow boat as the “Big Gay Boat.”
While no one “owns” the rainbow, it serves as a historical symbol of openness and love for the LGBTQ+ community, and it seems safe to say that no one is giving it up anytime soon.
Big Gay Boat forever.