Don’t mess with the LGBTQ+ community.

Ken Ham, the president of Answers in Genesis — an “apologetics ministry dedicated to helping Christians defend their faith” — tried to “reclaim” the rainbow this week, but the LGBTQ community did not give it up so easily.

“Christians need to take back the rainbow as we do @ArkEncounter — God owns it — He decreed it’s a sign of His covenant with man after the Flood,” Ham tweeted on Tuesday (July 18.) HuffPost reports that Ark Encounter is a biblically-themed amusement park operated by Answers in Genesis in Williamstown, Kentucky.

Then, to really drive his point home, Ham tweeted again.

“The @ArkEncounter is lit permanently at night with a rainbow to remind the world that God owns the rainbow & is a sign of His covenant.”

Christians need to take back the rainbow as we do @ArkEncounter -God owns it-He decreed it's a sign of His covenant with man after the Flood pic.twitter.com/cNR51zTbPX — Ken Ham (@aigkenham) July 18, 2017

In a shocking turn of events (my keyboard is dripping with sarcasm), his tweet instead sparked a hilarious and resounding response from the LGBTQ+ community on Twitter, who lauded his rainbow boat as the “Big Gay Boat.”

no the boat is gay https://t.co/d0VotDaF0k — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) July 20, 2017

Your boat is gay as hell and God ain't mad about it. 🌈💕 https://t.co/RnViZ6yUbU — Emily Andras (@emtothea) July 20, 2017

Forget it Ham. Judy Garland gave the rainbow to the gays & you can't have it back. — Rob G. (@RobInBaltimore) July 20, 2017

I didn't realize Noah was so progressive! — TVCasualtee (@TVCasualtee) July 18, 2017

While no one “owns” the rainbow, it serves as a historical symbol of openness and love for the LGBTQ+ community, and it seems safe to say that no one is giving it up anytime soon.

Big Gay Boat forever.