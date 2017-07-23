Nicki Minaj is someone who the world expects to have an iconic Snapchat presence, no doubt filled with sassy purple-lipped selfies, wide-reaching video call-outs of her enemies, and her unmatched rapping skills.

That is, if she can figure out how it works.

“Yo can y’all teach me how to use this?” she captioned an Instagram screenshot of the app, “wtf I wanna show y’all how a bad btch posts her first snap but…”

She then took to Instagram again, this time with a video demonstrating her struggles: “Omgggggggg why y’all doin this to me? Candice can’t even help me. They gotta call Snapchat now.” It looks by her video that she has her Snapchat on public, so that anyone can message and call her at any time — which, of course, everyone is.

She also included several follow-up questions, Buzzfeed discovered, imploring her followers: “Is mine public? How do I see how many ppl are following me?”

“How do u delete the thing u recorded if u don’t wanna post it? I just recorded my towel mad times btch help wtf.”

“Dis tew much. I’m bout to delete this shit.”

Deep breaths, Nicki, you got this. First step? Change your privacy settings by clicking the ghost icon, going to settings, and changing it so you can only get Snapchats from your friends. It’ll make a world of difference.