Do you have one of those moms that always texts you to ask you what you are up to when you are out at the movies, having dinner or even just showering downstairs?
Well, this guy took a proactive approach to those constant incoming texts from mom.
When Jonathan Quiñonez turned 27 he sold his car, quit his job and booked a one-way flight out for Brussels so that he could travel the world.
His mom encouraged him to travel and embrace his sense of adventure. Quiñonez always makes sure that his mother is in the loop though, and every new place he goes he sends his mom a picture with a sign that says, “Mom, I’m Fine.” This tradition has led to some hilarious results.
I have been dreaming about this.. Swimming with a whale shark was on my bucket list since 5 years. I wanted to do it in the most respectful conditions for the animal (not in an aquarium, neither a spot where they feed them). I tried in many countries of Asia but I couldn't find one. This time, one hour away from Cancun, we found a gam of 50 whale sharks!!! It was one of the best days of my life. Thank you @aquaworldcancun for giving me goosebumps #momimfine #travel #whalesharks #cancun #mexico #diving #happy #sea #sun #backpacking #dream
He also gets creative about it, having other people hold the sign for him or incorporating it in the background of his pictures.
Ever since I started my instagram account, I've always tried to bring a message of positivity, of love and of openness to other cultures. So when I saw that @Diesel was starting a challenge called #makelovenotwalls, I wanted to participate, especially because my mom is Mexican. Therefore, I nominate my friend and biggest support @rafaeldeprost to do a good act and post it on his instagram account and @nabileahumada to do the same! Let's spread some love! #momimfine #lovechallenge #diesel #travel #smile #love #happy #vietnam #hoian #asia
I spent a day with these women who produce argan oil in the South of Morocco. I wanted to experience what it was to do their work… it was such tough work! Since they have become fair trade certified, they are earning a good living and they can attend literacy classes. Some of the women are even their family’s main bread winners! The Belgian development agency BTC supported this women’s organisation to obtain fair trade certification and to sell their argan oil internationally. Thanks BTC for the experience! Find out what else BTC is doing on their www.facebook.com/BelDevAgency or link in bio #arganoil #momimfine #Morocco #travel #WomenEmpowerment #GenderEquality #TighanimineCooperation #BuyFairTrade #SustainableDevelopmentGoals #SDG5 #SDG12
Check out some of his iconic travel photos and make sure your mom doesn’t read this article because if she does, her low expectations for you might just increase. You go, Jonathan. Your mom is lucky to have you.