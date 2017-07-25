Some designs just leave you scratching your head. There are some pretty wild items on the market right now, with pizza bathing suits and clear plastic pants just a few of the ridiculous things you can spend money on. While those are a bit more silly, this tote bag from online retailer BelleChic has people scratching their heads about a confusing mistake that’s a bit more troubling.

Upon first glance, many are saying that the above bag looks as though it says “My favorite color is Hitler.” This could be due to the font, which is a bit confusing. Either way, YIKES.

The bag was pulled by BellChic after some pretty emphatic reactions and protests, particularly from Twitter.

my fav colour is also hitler pic.twitter.com/0tMnOGpsOG — some quack 🎤🦆 (@hurlarious) July 23, 2017

When your favourite colour appears to be ‘Hitler’, because of a poor choice of font. pic.twitter.com/ghZxKiJdU3 — Paul Burley (@burgerhewrote) July 23, 2017

The company responded quickly to the criticism, blaming the mistake on a slip of typography.

“While I realize that most of the social media buzz and commentary has been tongue-in cheek, the type of abhorrent sentiment conveyed as part of the misinterpretation absolutely does not align with our company values, nor is it something we would ever want to encourage or support,” Matt Molen the Chief Marketing Officer for BelleChic told Allure.

The brand also released a redesigned version of the product, which is available for $12 on BelleChic and Quotable Life.

Here’s the original:

And here’s the redesign:

Much better!

This one is no longer a head-scratcher, just a lesson in bad fonts.