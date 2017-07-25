Cole Sprouse Girlfriends 2020: Who Is Cole Dating Now?

VIEW GALLERY

Cole Sprouse first stole the hearts of all tween girls back when he played the ever-so-adorable Cody Martin on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Though he’s been pretty MIA since his days on the silver screen alongside twin brother Dylan, Cole has Longbottomed into quite the hunk, starring on hit show Riverdale as Jughead.

With a face no girl can resist and his famous blond swooshy hair, Cole has had his fair share of relationships (not even a little bit surprising, I mean, look at him!). Here’s a brief synopsis of Cole’s dating history from his prepubescent days to now in all his glory.

Victoria Justice 2005

One of Cole’s very first flings was with fellow child star Victoria Justice. Victoria actually appeared on The Suite Life as Rebecca, Cody’s love interest, in the episode “The Fairest of Them All” in 2005. Both Cole and Victoria were only 12 during their short-lived relationship but it definitely still counts!

Alyson Stoner 2005

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWf-ahAgoRO/?taken-by=alysonstoner&hl=en

Stoner also starred on The Suite Life playing recurring character Max, a tomboy with some killer dance moves. Cole and Alyson started their relationship shortly after he ended things with Victoria. Alyson even admitted to MTV that he broke things off on her birthday!

Katelyn Pippy 2006

Another actress who guest starred on The Suite Life, Katelyn played Jolie in the episode “French 101.” The pair dated for some time after their on-screen encounter.

Erin Barr 2007

https://www.instagram.com/p/WCb8sBjW0M/?taken-by=karinerobidas

Though there isn’t much info on Cole’s relationship with Erin, we do know that the pair dated for about a year, from 2007 to 2008. Erin is a fashion designer whose designs have appeared on New York Fashion Week runways.

Maiara Walsh 2009

Rumors have it that Cole and fellow Disney Channel star Maiara hooked up in 2008. Not much more is known.

Becky & Milly Rosso 2009

Like Alyson, Becky and Milly both had recurring roles on The Suite Life as rich twins, Annie and Izzy. Cole is rumored to have dated BOTH sisters back in 2009! Even Cole’s twin Dylan was rumored to have had a thing with Becky. That’s kinda creepy, TBH.

Bree Morgan 2013 – 2015

The pair met at NYU as students and began their relationship in 2013. Cole and Bree remained an item until 2015 and has been single since then.

Lili Reinhart 2017

Cole’s newest rumored relationship is with his Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart who plays Betty, the love interest of Jughead (Cole’s character). Though nothing has been confirmed, the two were spotted at Comic-Con in San Diego getting cozy. There has been speculation of the two being an item since May.

2018

Cole Sprouse is seen with his rumored girlfriend his Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart in public hanging out but none of them are officially giving any statement about is.

2019

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are dating strongly but there were rumors that they have broken up.