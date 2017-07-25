VIEW GALLERY

Every now and then, actors who play love interests on a television series or in a movie will spark a relationship in real life.

Take Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum, who starred together in Step Up and are now married with a baby.

Or Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, whose on-again off-again relationship started with their relationship in The Last Song.

And now, rumors have it that another fan-favorite couple is getting cozy off-screen and the news has fans going wild.

Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) are allegedly dating in real life.

I repeat, #bughead is real.

According to People, the actors were at Comic-Con in San Diego for the Riverdale panel to promote the series and were seen “canoodling, holding hands and kissing.” Lili was even spotted wearing Cole’s maroon blazer at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con Bash on Saturday.

The two characters are from the hit series Riverdale on the CW. The show first aired last winter and since then, it has blown up creating a huge following.

Fans were delightfully surprised when “Bughead” became a thing on-screen in the first season so I can’t imagine how hardcore #bughead shippers must feel now that things are happening for their fav couple when the cameras are off.

Though they have yet to go public about their blossoming relationship, there were speculations about a possible relationship back in May, according to People, when Cole posted a photo of Lili on his Instagram.

However, their romance hasn’t yet been confirmed and it has been revealed that the cast is really close so maybe Lili and Cole are just the touchy-feely kind of friends?

Regardless of whether #coli is real or not, we can still swoon over #bughead for the time being and that’s totally fine with me.

Season two of Riverdale premieres on the CW on October 11, 2017.