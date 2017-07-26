VIEW GALLERY

You would think this news would be large enough to warrant a press conference, but not with President Trump.

President Trump posted on his favorite social media platform to announce that transgender people can not serve in the United States military “in any capacity.”

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept of allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US military,” Trump tweeted. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous cost and sorption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

This comes right after the first woman entered training to become a member of Navy SEALs. There has been so many steps taken to make the military more inclusive and this is a huge step backwards.

The President has yet to give any further detail on this issue.