The saying “money doesn’t buy you happiness” is now false.

According to Dr. Thomas Gilovich, a psychology professor at Cornell University spending money on this one thing does make you happier.

Dr. Gilovich wrote a study in the Journal of Consumer Psychology called “A Wonderful Life: Experiential Consumption and the Pursuit of Happiness” that uncovers the key to buying happiness.

He was focused on possessions, consumption and what actually results to a happier existence. The answer isn’t as easy as buying the shoes you’ve been dying to have or a really expensive piece of jewelry.

He concluded his study by saying that people should be investing their money into experiences, not physical items. So buy a front row seat to your favorite concert, save up to travel the world or finally go skydiving.

Basically anything on your bucket list you should be investing in. Dr. Gilovich also says that sharing the experience with someone makes it more valuable.

So start calling your BFF’s and get spending.