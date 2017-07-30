When every national media outlet (ourselves included) picked up on the celebratory announcement that M.A.C. Cosmetics was giving away free lipstick — no catch — the world listened.

Yesterday (July 29) in honor of National Lipstick Day, the make-up brand gave away dozens of free lipsticks at their North America locations, and because the notion of a free tube of the $17 lipstick was so sweet, the lines were on par with the midnight release of a Harry Potter movie circa early 2000s.

Lipstick aficionados scrambled to get to M.A.C. stores and counters before they opened in the morning, resulting in lines winding around busy street corners, through crowded malls, and stretching far past make-up counters.

Guys this is a line for free MAC lipstick. I am not kidding. pic.twitter.com/6iD5eoF0ZC — Olivia Muenter (@oliviamuenter) July 29, 2017

Of course, due to limited supply, not everyone who set their alarm to get a free lipstick was rewarded with one.

Waited in line to get free lipstick at MAC today..found out the only colors were blue purple & gray -then they sold out 10 people before us🙃 pic.twitter.com/tQlg9HgrZE — jaswine (@xjasmeannn) July 29, 2017

Tried to get a free MAC lipstick today to celebrate #NationalLipstickDay and they ran out before I even had a chance. 😭 — Zoe (@zoebuntain21) July 30, 2017

mad @ everyone who got a free MAC lipstick pic.twitter.com/hDCtG2DdhA — kendra ⚯͛ (@kendradelosh) July 30, 2017

On #NationalLipstickDay the early bird gets the 👄… and since I am never early nor a bird, no free lipstick for me from @MACcosmetics ☹️ — Alana Nehring (@alananehring) July 29, 2017

To those who were able to finagle a wild-colored lipstick, congratulations. To those of you who were not so fortunate…