Cole Sprouse has been in the spotlight since he was just 1-years-old. It’s weird to see Cole on the silver screen without his twin brother Dylan. But fans are just happy to see one Sprouse brother acting again. Cole has had a lengthy star studded career for being only in his mid-20s. At one point he and his brother were the wealthiest child stars and highest paid teenagers on Disney Channel. So how much is Cole worth now?

Cole Sprouse’s Net Worth as of 2018: $8 million

Let’s see how he got to where he is now.

1993 – 1998

Cole and Dylan started their acting careers at 8 months after their grandma, who was a drama teacher, suggested it to their mother. After a brief stint of baby commercials the twins booked the role as Patrick Kelly in Grace Under Fire. They appeared in over 100 episodes.

1999 – 2001

Cole didn’t find his big break until him and his brother starred opposite of Adam Sandler in Baby Daddy. After that the boys had minor TV appearances on hit TV shows like That 70s Show and The Astronaut’s Wife.

2000 – 2002

Cole broke away from his big brother and had a recurring role as Ross Geller’s son Ben on the massive hit TV show Friends. Even though he was only in seven episodes Cole has solidified himself as a serious child actor.

2002 – 2005

During this three years Cole and Dylan appeared in direct to film movie’s I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus and Just For Kicks. The boys also appeared in various other projects.

2005 – 2008

Welcome to the suite life. This is when Cody and Dylan finally became Disney Channel stars. The Suite Life Of Zack and Cody followed twin brothers around who lived in a hotel and wrecked havoc. In 2007 they were the wealthiest twin kids alive. During this time they also did a bunch of Disney crossover’s with Hannah Montana and That’s So Raven.

2008 – 2011

The Suite Life ended and The Suite Life On Deck was born. It was essentially The Suite Life but on a boat and with a few different characters. It was the most watched tween/children’s show from 2008 to 2009. The Sprouse brothers were earning $20,000 per episode each. During this time they also did a crossover with Wizards Of Waverly Place and had a The Suite Life Movie.

2011 – 2015

Cole and his brother were both accepted to New York University in 2010. The both decided to defer for a year and start school in 2011. During their time at school both brothers took a break from acting to have a “normal” college experience. They were unsure if they would ever return back to their roots. During his break Cole got into photography and showcases his pictures on his Instagram.

2017 – 2018

Cole finally returned to acting to play Jughead in the CW hit show Riverdale. The series is based on the Archie comics, but is much more darker. The show has quick to develop a cult following.

2018

