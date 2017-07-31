VIEW GALLERY

Imagine a box full of sheet masks arriving at your doorstep at the beginning of every month. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, thanks to FaceTory, it’s now reality.

FaceTory is a new skin care subscription box that is focused almost entirely on sheet masks. Luckily, this monthly subscription isn’t going to burn a hole in your wallet.

A monthly box is only $5.95 plus $2.95 cent shipping, making it a total of $8.90 a month. It also comes with four sheet masks. There is also a more expensive option, which is $15.95 a month with $3.95 shipping. This is a total of $19.90 a month and comes with seven sheet masks.

The seven-pack box comes with more high-end luxury sheet masks. You can go to their site and check out past boxes to see which is best for you.

But if this is too ~expensive~ for you, FaceTory gives you 10% off your first order when you sign up for emails.

There is literally no excuse now for dry and dull skin.