I know. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but someone’s gotta do it. With July coming to a bitter end, it’s high time we face the music. Summer is coming to an end in a few short months. It almost feels like yesterday that we heard the final bell ring or we handed in our last assignment. Did vacation always feel this short? I hope you all managed to fill your days with fun beach trips and wild amusement park adventures. If you didn’t… Well, you still have a month or two left to cram it all in.

Since I must have killed some good vibes, why don’t I make it up to you? Here’s a helpful list of back-to-school schedules for the fall semester. Mind you, there are thousands of colleges out there so bear with me if I missed some. If I missed yours, let me know in a comment down below!

August 16

University of California at Berkeley

August 21

Rice University

University of Southern California (USC)

University of Notre Dame

Davidson College

Georgia Institute of Technology

Bucknell University

August 22

University of Virginia

Cornell University

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Penn State University (PSU)

August 23

Vanderbilt University

Emory University

Hamilton College

August 24

University of Texas at Austin

Leheigh University

Grinnell College

August 25

City University of New York, Bernard M. Baruch College

August 28

Stanford University

Boston College

Duke University

Carnegie Mellon University

Virginia Tech

University of Richmond

Florida State University (FSU)

Reed College

Lafayette College

Texas A&M University

Seton Hall University

Fairleigh Dickinson University

August 29

University of Pennsylvania

Pomona College

Colgate University

Harvey Mudd College

Claremont McKenna College

Johns Hopkins University

The College of New Jersey

August 30

Yale University

Harvard University

Bowdoin College

Georgetown University

University of Rochester

St. Johns University

September 4

Swarthmore College

September 5

University of Michigan – Ann Arbor

Columbia University

Tufts University

Amherst College

Barnard College

Haverford College

Rutgers University – Camden

Rutgers University – Newark

Rutgers University – New Brunswick

University of Wisconsin

New York University (NYU)

Wellesley College

Boston University

New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT)

Monmouth University

Kean University

Rowan University

September 6

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Brown University

Carleton University

Bates College

Colby College

Northeastern University

Montclair State University

Ramapo College

Rider University

September 7

Washington & Lee University

Williams College

Smith College

September 11

Dartmouth University

Middlebury College

September 13

Princeton University

September 19

Northwestern University

September 25

California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

University of Chicago

September 27

University of Washington

University of California – Davis

September 28

University of California – Los Angeles (UCLA)

University of California – Santa Barbara (UCSB)