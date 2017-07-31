When Do You Head Back To School?

I know. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but someone’s gotta do it. With July coming to a bitter end, it’s high time we face the music. Summer is coming to an end in a few short months. It almost feels like yesterday that we heard the final bell ring or we handed in our last assignment. Did vacation always feel this short? I hope you all managed to fill your days with fun beach trips and wild amusement park adventures. If you didn’t… Well, you still have a month or two left to cram it all in.

Since I must have killed some good vibes, why don’t I make it up to you? Here’s a helpful list of back-to-school schedules for the fall semester. Mind you, there are thousands of colleges out there so bear with me if I missed some. If I missed yours, let me know in a comment down below!

August 16

University of California at Berkeley

August 21

Rice University
University of Southern California (USC)
University of Notre Dame
Davidson College
Georgia Institute of Technology
Bucknell University

August 22

University of Virginia
Cornell University
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Penn State University (PSU)

August 23

Vanderbilt University
Emory University
Hamilton College

August 24

University of Texas at Austin
Leheigh University
Grinnell College

August 25

City University of New York, Bernard M. Baruch College

August 28

Stanford University
Boston College
Duke University
Carnegie Mellon University
Virginia Tech
University of Richmond
Florida State University (FSU)
Reed College
Lafayette College
Texas A&M University
Seton Hall University
Fairleigh Dickinson University

August 29

University of Pennsylvania
Pomona College
Colgate University
Harvey Mudd College
Claremont McKenna College
Johns Hopkins University
The College of New Jersey

August 30

Yale University
Harvard University
Bowdoin College
Georgetown University
University of Rochester
St. Johns University

September 4

Swarthmore College

September 5

University of Michigan – Ann Arbor
Columbia University
Tufts University
Amherst College
Barnard College
Haverford College
Rutgers University – Camden
Rutgers University – Newark
Rutgers University – New Brunswick
University of Wisconsin
New York University (NYU)
Wellesley College
Boston University
New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT)
Monmouth University
Kean University
Rowan University

September 6

Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Brown University
Carleton University
Bates College
Colby College
Northeastern University
Montclair State University
Ramapo College
Rider University

September 7

Washington & Lee University
Williams College
Smith College

September 11

Dartmouth University
Middlebury College

September 13

Princeton University

September 19

Northwestern University

September 25

California Institute of Technology (Caltech)
University of Chicago

September 27

University of Washington
University of California – Davis

September 28

University of California – Los Angeles (UCLA)
University of California – Santa Barbara (UCSB)

