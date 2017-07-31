I know. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but someone’s gotta do it. With July coming to a bitter end, it’s high time we face the music. Summer is coming to an end in a few short months. It almost feels like yesterday that we heard the final bell ring or we handed in our last assignment. Did vacation always feel this short? I hope you all managed to fill your days with fun beach trips and wild amusement park adventures. If you didn’t… Well, you still have a month or two left to cram it all in.
Since I must have killed some good vibes, why don’t I make it up to you? Here’s a helpful list of back-to-school schedules for the fall semester. Mind you, there are thousands of colleges out there so bear with me if I missed some. If I missed yours, let me know in a comment down below!
August 16
University of California at Berkeley
August 21
Rice University
University of Southern California (USC)
University of Notre Dame
Davidson College
Georgia Institute of Technology
Bucknell University
August 22
University of Virginia
Cornell University
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Penn State University (PSU)
August 23
Vanderbilt University
Emory University
Hamilton College
August 24
University of Texas at Austin
Leheigh University
Grinnell College
August 25
City University of New York, Bernard M. Baruch College
August 28
Stanford University
Boston College
Duke University
Carnegie Mellon University
Virginia Tech
University of Richmond
Florida State University (FSU)
Reed College
Lafayette College
Texas A&M University
Seton Hall University
Fairleigh Dickinson University
August 29
University of Pennsylvania
Pomona College
Colgate University
Harvey Mudd College
Claremont McKenna College
Johns Hopkins University
The College of New Jersey
August 30
Yale University
Harvard University
Bowdoin College
Georgetown University
University of Rochester
St. Johns University
September 4
Swarthmore College
September 5
University of Michigan – Ann Arbor
Columbia University
Tufts University
Amherst College
Barnard College
Haverford College
Rutgers University – Camden
Rutgers University – Newark
Rutgers University – New Brunswick
University of Wisconsin
New York University (NYU)
Wellesley College
Boston University
New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT)
Monmouth University
Kean University
Rowan University
September 6
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Brown University
Carleton University
Bates College
Colby College
Northeastern University
Montclair State University
Ramapo College
Rider University
September 7
Washington & Lee University
Williams College
Smith College
September 11
Dartmouth University
Middlebury College
September 13
Princeton University
September 19
Northwestern University
September 25
California Institute of Technology (Caltech)
University of Chicago
September 27
University of Washington
University of California – Davis
September 28
University of California – Los Angeles (UCLA)
University of California – Santa Barbara (UCSB)