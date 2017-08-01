VIEW GALLERY

When you ask most 11-year-olds what they want to be when they grow up, they typically say teacher, doctor, or astronaut. You usually don’t get tattoo artist or tattoo apprentice, but most kids aren’t Ezrah “The Shark” Dormon.

It all started when he was sitting in on one of his mom’s tattoo sessions. He told NowThis that he was watching her get a red flower tattoo and wanted to try, so his mom and tattoo artist Ali Garcia let him fill in this one part. Since then Ezrah has been hooked.

This Tattoo Artist Is 11 Years Old This up-and-coming tattoo artist is already incredible — and he's just 11 years old Posted by NowThis on Saturday, July 29, 2017

Ever since Ezrah has become Ali’s apprentice, she has been teaching him everything he needs to know about becoming a tattoo artist. He has helped with more than 20 tattoos and has given his dad and math teacher tattoos.

All of his clients know that he is still learning and are aware that he’s just trying his best and it may not be perfect. But at least they can say an 11-year-old gave them a tattoo.