For the last 26 years The Princeton Review has been ranking colleges. They have rankings from “Best Professors” to “Best Party School.” With a total of 62 categories and 382 schools the “Best College” lists can give you a headache. The Princeton Review takes their rankings seriously and gather all their data and information from students themselves. About 137,000 students from 382 schools were surveyed so these lists are pretty accurate.
Don’t worry about searching through their 62 lists because College Candy found the best and complied them right here for you. Keep scrolling to see who is the #1 party school for this year.
Happiest Students
1. Vanderbilt University
2. Rice University
3. University of Oklahoma
4. Tulane University
5. College of William and Mary
Best Athletic Game Attendance
1. Syracuse University
2. Clemson University
3. Kansas State University
4. University of Oklahoma
5. Marquette University
Most Beautiful Campus
https://www.instagram.com/p/lLddWTgBcM/?taken-by=universityofsandiego
1. University of San Diego
2. Bucknell University
3. Bryn Mawr College
4. Elon University
5. Vanderbilt University
Best College Newspaper
1. Syracuse University
2. Columbia University
3. Ithaca College
4. Pennsylvania State University – University Park
5. Loyola University New Orleans
Biggest Greek Life Presence
1. Bucknell University
2. Transylvania University
3. Lehigh University
4. San Diego State University
5. University of Delaware
Best College Town
1. Tulane University
2. Columbia University
3. American University
4. University of San Francisco
5. Stevens Institute of Technology
Most 420 Friendly
1. University of Vermont
2. Ithaca College
3. Bard College
4. Eckerd College
5. University of Colorado – Boulder
Biggest Party School
1. Tulane University
2. West Virginia University
3. Bucknell University
4. Syracuse University
5. University of Wisconsin-Madison