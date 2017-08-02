What is it about dogs and babies that makes everyone go “awww” and then when you combine the two people go nuts. Out of all the baby and dog Instagram accounts to go viral, this one is by far the best. This Japanese family has not one, not two, but three giant standard poodles.
How giant? They look like miniature ponies. The poodles names are Qoo, Riku and Gaku. Even though they are giant, they are lovable. The three poodles are photogenic and let Tamanegi, their owner, dress them up and pose them for the perfect shot.
The account didn’t go viral because the dogs are so cute, it went viral because their best friend is Tamanegi’s 1-year-old granddaughter Mame. They love spending time with Mame and it looks like the feeling is mutual.
小さい順に並んだよ(*´꒳`*) 4か月、1歳、8歳、10歳(*´∀`)♪ がっくん、初トリミング(*´∀`)♪ 可愛い〜♪ Nちゃん、いつも可愛くしてくれてありがとう💕 くぅさんは自宅トリミング(*´꒳`*) くぅさん、1ワン分脱ぎましたヽ(*＾ω＾*)ﾉ #standardpoodle #poodlesofinstagram #スタンダードプードル #whitepoodle #blackpoodle #standardpoodlepuppy #生後4ヶ月 #いぬすたぐらむ #大型犬と子供 #大きいプードル #poodle #dogstagram #east_dog_japan #いぬのいる生活 #わんこなしでは生きていけません会 #犬バカ部 #1歳0か月 #赤ちゃんと犬 #コドモノ #ママリ #ベビフル #キズナ #黒白豆白 #4きょうだい #小さい順 #初トリミング #分身 #脱いじゃった
By the looks of her Instagram these dogs love Mame. Especially Riku, the biggest, fluffiest white poodle. The two are always hanging out whether it’s reading, taking a nap or celebrating Mame’s birthday.
今日はまめちゃんの１歳の誕生日🎉 今、お誕生会の準備中٩( 'ω' )و まめちゃんママが帰ったらケーキでお誕生会♪ 楽しみ〜(#^.^#) @hanamoyou.handa さんのバルーンフラワーとりっくんと一緒にパチリ📷 キャラクターやカラーも好きなように選べるの💕 キャラもたくさんあって悩んだけど、家族みんなが好きなアイスクリームで作っていただきました(#^.^#) 可愛くて華やか〜💕 #standardpoodle #poodlesofinstagram #スタンダードプードル #whitepoodle #poodle #dogstagram #east_dog_japan #いぬのいる生活 #わんこなしでは生きていけません会 #犬バカ部 #baby #1歳 #赤ちゃんと犬 #コドモノ #ママリ #ベビフル #キズナ #花模様 #バルーンフラワー #バルーン #バルーン電報 #誕生日プレゼント #まめちゃんとりっくん #１歳の誕生日
Seriously, they’re best friends. They even have matching beret’s!
. #babychu さんのお洋服着て一緒にお散歩(*^_^*). おちりふりふりで可愛いね。. お腹がぽこりんなのはナイショ（笑）. . ―――――――――――――. フリルサロペット☆デニムインディゴ 1歳1ヶ月★80cm×9.5kg. @babychu2014. トップス:70-80サイズ (#mimipoupons ). ―――――――――――――. #べびちゅモデル. #babychuモデル. #standardpoodle #poodlesofinstagram #スタンダードプードル #whitepoodle #いぬすたぐらむ #大型犬と子供 #poodle #大型犬との暮らし #dogstagram #いぬのいる生活 #わんこなしでは生きていけません会 #犬バカ部 #1歳 #赤ちゃんと犬 #コドモノ #ママリ #ベビフル #キズナ #いこーよ #どんぐり帽 #モデル #お散歩 #サロペット #可愛い
Even though Riku is clearly her favorite she gets along with Qoo and Gaku too.
スタンダードプードル ホワイト もうすぐで3ヶ月、『岳』がっくんです💕 よろしくお願いします💕 フランソワパパさん、遠いところ連れてきて頂いてありがとうございます(〃ω〃) #standardpoodle #poodlesofinstagram #スタンダードプードル #whitepoodle #blackpoodle #poodle #baby #生後10カ月 #赤ちゃんと犬 #dogstagram #east_dog_japan #コドモノ #いぬのいる生活 #ママリ #ベビフル #わんこなしでは生きていけません #黒白豆白 #フランソワ王国 #パピー #新入り #カルテット
The size differences between the giant poodles and small Mame add to the cuteness, making this Instagram a must follow.