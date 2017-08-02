VIEW GALLERY

What is it about dogs and babies that makes everyone go “awww” and then when you combine the two people go nuts. Out of all the baby and dog Instagram accounts to go viral, this one is by far the best. This Japanese family has not one, not two, but three giant standard poodles.

How giant? They look like miniature ponies. The poodles names are Qoo, Riku and Gaku. Even though they are giant, they are lovable. The three poodles are photogenic and let Tamanegi, their owner, dress them up and pose them for the perfect shot.

The account didn’t go viral because the dogs are so cute, it went viral because their best friend is Tamanegi’s 1-year-old granddaughter Mame. They love spending time with Mame and it looks like the feeling is mutual.

By the looks of her Instagram these dogs love Mame. Especially Riku, the biggest, fluffiest white poodle. The two are always hanging out whether it’s reading, taking a nap or celebrating Mame’s birthday.

Seriously, they’re best friends. They even have matching beret’s!

Even though Riku is clearly her favorite she gets along with Qoo and Gaku too.

The size differences between the giant poodles and small Mame add to the cuteness, making this Instagram a must follow.