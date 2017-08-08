Back To School 2017: Top 10 Best & Funniest Memes

VIEW GALLERY

It’s the middle of August and we all know what that means… It’s time to get ready to go back to school. Whether you’re still in high school or you’re going back to your college campus, it’s always hard to part ways with your beloved summer vacation.

Going back to school can be tough for a few reasons. For starters, it means a lot of homework. No one loves being stressed out and pushed to their limit in piles of school work. It also means having to go to English with that mean girl no one likes or awkwardly having to sit next to your ex in math class. For me, it means saying goodbye to the sunshine and seeing my family and friends 24/7.

The difference between starting school for high school students and college students is quite big. College students are typically excited to get back to campus because it means being around all of your friends all the time and being back on your own. For high schoolers, it means saying goodbye to the summer schedule and being forced to sit inside with people you dislike for eight hours.

While starting school gets us all in the feels, the least you can do is enjoy some hilarious memes that represent these feelings very well. And let us know in the comments how you feel about starting school soon.