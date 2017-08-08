Hollywood’s cutest couple, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt called it quits this week. They announced their divorce on their social media platforms with little information on what caused the split.
Fans are currently going through the five stages of grief. The denial was evident on Twitter where fans reacted to their divorce. But now they have moved on to anger. Fans are currently blaming Jennifer Lawrence for the reason of Chris and Anna’s split with little to no evidence.
Jennifer and Chris were recent co-workers in the movie Passenger. When they were filming cheating rumors started swirling. Anna denied those rumors saying how her and Chris at the time where both shocked by the accusations.
But now with Chris and Anna’s divorce, fans are tweeting about how it was J-Law’s fault.
The accusations are a REACH. Outside of their movie together Chris and Jennifer have never seem romantic. It’s easy to blame their divorce on someone else and not an internal problem of the former couples, but maybe Chris and Anna just aren’t meant to be.
📚💃🏼 Today is a big day for such a short lady. My memoir @unqualified is now available for pre-order (link in the bio) and the cover is now available for your eyes!! 🚨Warning: book may or may not contain trace amounts of @prattprattpratt 🚨 ✍🏼 #Unqualified is out October 24th. 🔎 Follow @unqualified on Twitter & IG & FB & [insert new cool social platform here] for updates and EXCERPTS and all that good stuff.
Anna has a memoir coming out in October that was written before the couple split. Even after their announcement Anna is still releasing her book on schedule. The foreword of the book is written by Chris and is still going to remain. The majority of the memoir is about their relationship and marriage. After their split the book will definitely be a must read.
Fans just need to jump to the last stage of grief, which is acceptance because it looks like this divorce is happening.