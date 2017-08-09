VIEW GALLERY

Linkin Park’s frontman Chester Bennington committed suicide recently. The news shocked everyone. It came only months after his close friend Chris Cornell, Soundgarden’s frontman also committed suicide.

Before he died Chester and the rest of Linkin Park filmed a Carpool Karaoke for James Corden’s new show on Apple Music. Seriously the band and Ken Jeong filmed the episode weeks before he passed.

The morning before his death was announced Linkin Park released a music video. That is how unexpected his death was.

But now with his passing and his family in mind James Corden announced that it is up to Chester’s family to decided if the episode should air. Corden told the Associated Press “We consider it to be not our decision to make. We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want.” James said. “It’s completely up to them and that’ a conversation we haven’t even thought about having right now because I think it’s really important that we, you know, it’s a tragedy.”

Chester’s family is appreciative of their consideration. Talinda, Chester’s wife, tweeted out her thank you to the show and James. The show is a spinoff of James Corden’s segment on his Late Late Show with James Corden.

Chester’s fans are also appreciative of their kind gesture.

In addition to the possibly cancelled episode, Linkin Park has cancelled it’s tour and all future shows at the moment.

It’s nice to see that people in Hollywood still have a heart. Now the question is, what will Chester’s family decide?