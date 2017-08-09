VIEW GALLERY

Anyone who remotely follows fashion knows that the September issue is the most important and whoever graces the cover is a big deal. The September cover for Vogue is a coveted spot and signifies a moment of “Wow I made it.”

To many people’s dislike Jennifer Lawrence is on this years Vogue September cover. The actress got four different covers to commiserate Vogues 125th anniversary. She is also the only person to ever be a September covergirl twice.

The September issue has arrived, starring #JenniferLawrence on four different covers! See them all: https://t.co/VgLkPzFdkY pic.twitter.com/gQq1Za6Dq8 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 9, 2017

That’s right TWICE. J-Law was on the September 2013 cover of Vogue. People are not pleased about her covergirl status. Mostly because she hasn’t been doing much and they don’t think she is “iconic” enough to have two September issue covers.

Jennifer has a movie Mother coming out soon, but still lots of actress have movies releasing soon. It’s pretty certain that the press for Jennifer’s Oscar run is starting once again. Vogue is known to be iconic and giving into Oscar run publicity is the opposite.

What is Jennifer Lawrence doing at the moment that warrants a SEPTEMBER Vogue Cover — IS THERE A BUDGET? (@goldenpolaroid) August 9, 2017

Beautiful covers. JL? Booooooooooorrrrrrrriiiiiiing choice. @voguemagazine you've become so common. — Wendy 🖤 (@iamwendddy) August 9, 2017

Anna Wintour should retire already — Conny // never met Taylor (@connylovestay) August 9, 2017

Some critics were just upset that someone else wasn’t on the cover. Jennifer already had her September issue let someone else have theirs. Honestly I totally think Céline Dion deserved the cover too.

Céline was out in Paris SLAYING fashion week and Vogue go and give Jennifer Lawrence FOUR COVERS for the September issue?????? BITCH WHAT — Mikee ✨ (@MikeeLange) August 9, 2017

Actually lots of people think it should have been Céline.

You guys promoted tf out of Celine Dion and you guys didn't pick her. Goodbye! pic.twitter.com/oGnEgwiFIu — Céline Dion Daily✨ (@celinedionorg) August 9, 2017

Here’s to hoping next year is more iconic than this cover star. No shade to Jennifer, but you already had your turn.