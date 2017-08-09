VIEW GALLERY

Kylie Jenner is one of the most famous teenagers in the whole world and a major trendsetter for young women.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Jenner discussed the future of her makeup empire, which is worth half a billion dollars while her go-to plastic surgeon, Dr. Simon Ourian, credited Jenner for an increase in young women looking for similar cosmetic procedures.

Jenner spoke about the work she had done on her lips on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians back in 2015 a few months before she launched the original Lip Kit collections. The first time she got fillers was at the age of 16 after a middle-school classmate told her that she lips were “really small,” but then claimed she “went too far.”

Since the initial procedure, Jenner has gone to see Dr. Ourian. Kim Kardashian has also Snapchatted from his office in Beverly Hills giving the doctor approximately 2 million followers of his own.

“When she first talked about her minimal cosmetic procedures, I saw a new trend of younger women who suddenly felt empowered to unapologetically want to look more beautiful,” Ourian said. “It’s like Kylie single-handedly gave a whole generation the ticket to a more enhanced version of themselves… I had treated hundreds of celebrities before, but very few of them were bold enough to share their secrets with such transparency. Her influence was much that what was once a taboo has now become a bragging right. People want to brag about having their lips done. My social media patients put up a selfie with me so that they can say they came to our office.”

In my personal opinion, I think the credit he is giving to Kylie in an effort to glorify her is shedding a more negative light on women’s appearances. Dr. Ourian commending the reality star is setting society back by allowing men to dictate women’s beauty standards. Everyone has insecurities and it’s admirable to be honest about them, but it’s important for women (and men) to learn how to be comfortable with themselves.

I believe that Kylie has the right to do whatever she pleases and if that means getting lip injections, then so be it, but her choice to go through the procedure should not be called an “enhancement.” She was beautiful with thinner lips and she is beautiful with thicker lips. One is not better than the other, just different.

I hope that young women are able to see themselves as beautiful with or without plastic surgery and I hope that Kylie is able to recognize the example that she is setting for the girls who look to her as a role model.