The news of an upscale all-Cheetos restaurant opening in TriBeCa was quick to prompt me to let out a beleaguered sigh and open a Word Doc; I was entirely prepared to write a scathing take-down on how Instagram food trends have gone too far, society refuses to let a good thing be, and some food experimentation practices should be restricted to midwestern state fairs.

Then I read the menu.

The Cheetos pop-up restaurant, entitled The Spotted Cheetah, will be in New York City for just three days (August 15 -17) and the courses sound both delicious and classy enough for Carrie Bradshaw to snack on on a blistery winter evening for a writing break. After only two glasses of chardonnay.

The project is a collaboration between Food Network star Anne Burrell and Frito-Lay, and its menu options include Cheetos Crusted Fried Pickles + Creamy Ranch (yes), Flamin’ Hot and White Cheddar Mac n’ Cheetos (also yes), Purrfectly Fried Green Tomatoes breaded with White Cheddar Cheetos crust (yes yes yes), and more.

Reservations are already sold out for the pop-up, but you can sign onto the waitlist here.

At the very least, it will make you feel posh in contrast to Burger King’s Mac ‘n Cheetos.