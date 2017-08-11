The world loves Chrissy Teigen and for good reason. She is an absolute riot and her tweets are out of this world.
For someone who has it all going for her, what everyone seems to love the most about her is her disarming humility, amazing sense of humor and the fact that she constantly pokes fun at herself.
Her posts on social media are almost as random and laughable as the weird moments you had during your last night out, so who better to tell the story than Chrissy Teigen and her trusty tweets, memes and snaps?
Here is what a night out looks like as told by the Twitter queen herself.
It’s Thursday night and you’ve already decided you want to stay in.
But then your best friend texts you asking if you’re coming out and you’re easily convinced….
You hop in the shower to start the nightly routine of making yourself fabulous, but it’s never as easy as it seems.
It’s really one of those nights. You know, the ones when you don’t think you’re going to be able to get yourself together in time to make it out.
You call your gals over for some backup.
Want to see how @1MaryPhillips helps create my iconic #BECCAGlow? Come and see us both at @UltaBeauty Huntington Beach tomorrow! We will be live on @BECCACosmetics Instagram at 8.30 am (PST) and hanging out in store from 10.30 am (PST). If you’re not in Cali, don’t forget to watch my Snap and the #BECCAxCHRISSY hashtag for all the fun! Can’t wait to see you there! ✨🍑