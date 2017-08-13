If getting inked isn’t bold enough for you, Elm Street Tattoos has a daring — and affordable — solution. The shop has introduced a tattoo vending machine, where customers pay up-front, and take what they get.

A bubble-gum machine filled with classic designs will determine the future of the adventurous soul, who pays $100 up-front to take a turn on the machine. If the first design is undesirable, the customer can take one more turn for an additional $20.

“They’re all good ones — old-school snakes, devil heads,” an employee who goes by the name of Boogie told the Dallas Observer. “All of these tattoos I would price out between $160 and $180 … maybe $250.”

If the designs are tattoos you would naturally gravitate towards, the tattoo roulette is actually a discount. Then again, most of us aren’t quite that daring.

Below are a few of the shop’s featured tattoos to get a feel for their style.

May the odds be ever in your favor.