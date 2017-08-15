VIEW GALLERY

After months of rumors, everyone’s imaginary best friend Mindy Kaling confirmed that she is pregnant.

Earlier this month, Oprah said in an interview that Kaling was five months pregnant. Oprah knew this because they have been working together on A Wrinkle in Time but even after the slip, Kaling stayed mum about her pregnancy.

In an interview on the Today Show Kaling FINALLY (!!!) confirmed the rumors.

“It’s so unknown to me,” Kaling said about motherhood. “I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life and this is one where I am like ‘Okay! It is out of my hands,’ which is a fun feeling.”

She also made us all laugh in her perfect Mindy Kaling way.

“As you know, it is easy to criticize parenting until you are a parent,” Kaling Joked. “So one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting.”

Twitter, of course, is loving the fact that she finally confirmed the news.

@mindykaling confirming she is pregnant is the hope the world needs. ♥️ — ♡jo (@amydarling_xo) August 15, 2017

It's pretty much a fact that if u tell someone about mindy kaling being pregnant they will basically gasp and become filled with joy — 🐿 (@kristin0_0) August 1, 2017

Because Kaling is also our favorite single girl, no one is too sure about who the father is but some people have some ideas of who they wish it could be.

B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling played Kelly and Ryan on The Office but for a good amount of that time, the pair also dated in real life. Even after they broke up, they remained best friends.

Mindy Kaling aka Kelly Kapoor is 6 months pregnant in the middle of August why is the media still speculating the identity of the father pic.twitter.com/WMBe8T6mCX — col carroll (@colcarroll) August 9, 2017

We are so happy for Mindy and we can’t wait to meet her adorable baby!