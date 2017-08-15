VIEW GALLERY

With Rachel Lindsay happily engaged, her season of The Bachelorette isn’t the only thing she’s putting behind her. The ex-Bachelorette has donated all of the outfits from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor to ThredUp, and it’s all fair game for you to buy. The best part? 100% of the proceeds will go towards American Civil Liberties Union. The total amount raised will be matched by ThredUp, too.

The ACLU’s mission statement is: “For almost 100 years, the ACLU has worked to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States.”

You can cop Rachel’s closet here, and see where each article of clothing was worn and read a statement from Rachel about their sentimental value. From the earrings Rachel wore on the first night to the dress she wore on the hometown date, the garments may just give you some luck of your own.

The selling of Rachel’s closet is the first of ThredUp’s “Shop Her Closet” series, which is also partnering with more noteworthy women with enviable closets for charity.

“I’m an advocate of spreading love not hate,” Rachel said. “I do think this season of The Bachelorette took a step forward, but it also highlighted that there are still close-minded people in the world. I’m thrilled that the clothing I’m selling on will support the ACLU, an organization close to my heart that fights against hate and ignorance.”

Maybe her wardrobe from her own season of the show will be next?