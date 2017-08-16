VIEW GALLERY

Sometimes things happen in life that are too perfect to not be a coincidence and this is one of them.

Katie Struve Morgan and Corey Struve Talbot are sisters who found out they both became pregnant two weeks apart from each other. Nine months later, they were giving birth on the same day, in the same hospital at roughly the same time.

Now the twin cousins, Indie Mae and Ryatt Rae are one-years-old and closer than ever. It also helps that their mom’s are not only sisters but best friends too.

To commiserate the cousins first birthday, the moms and babies recreated their maternity photos from a year ago.

Corey said that a few days before Christmas in 2015 she took a pregnancy test and told her sister it was positive. That’s when Katie told her she was pregnant as well! The two of them told their families on Christmas day that they were both pregnant.

Originally Indie and Ryatt weren’t supposed to be born on the same day. Katie’s due date was August 10 and Corey was going to have a C-section two weeks later. But the morning that Katie was about to deliver Indie, Corey went into labor.

Corey ended up having the C-section that same day and by the same doctor that delivered Katie’s baby.

Katie ended up giving birth to Indie 15 minutes before Corey gave birth to Ryatt. The sister’s coordinated their babies names so that the twin cousins would have rhyming middle names, Indie Mae and Ryatt Rae.

The girls are truly treated like real twins. They had a birthday party together and are basically inseparable.

Not only that, but they are also so stinking cute!