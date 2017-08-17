VIEW GALLERY

Kristina Makeeva’s Instagaram is filled with magical photos. It helps that she is a professional photographer, but her photos are anything but standard.

The Russian born photographer likes to use her imagination to create vivid and creative pieces of work. She uses her creativity to photograph common known landmarks with a new twist. One way she does this is by dressing her models in dresses that match the landscape.

Kristina combines the landscape and models to create whimsical photos that seem dream like. A key thing she does to capture the whimsey is create movement with the dress. The model could be running or a she uses wind to make the dress move. It makes the dress look like it’s blending right into the background.

Her photos are more than just dresses and landscapes. Kristina likes to combine reality and fiction and does so with the help of editing photos. Even though the photos are clearly edited, they’re so creative and cool that you can’t even critique. Sometimes she’ll just do a beautiful landscape shot that makes you realize she is a talented photographer.

She also has many posts of her orange tabby cat.

Kristina’s photography is colorful, fun and most of all makes you want to be her next model.

