Twitter is at it again with the hilarity. Twitter user have been using the hashtag #WorstMusicForAFuneral and the tweets are so funny.

A lot of the songs are punny and about being alive, dead or living it up, but that’s what’s expected!

Still the song choices will make you laugh and then question if you’re a bad person or not. Don’t worry you’re not a bad person, these songs are supposed to be inappropriate.

The pun-filled song choices will make you laugh so hard you won’t be able to breathe. But don’t die because well one of these songs may be played at your funeral.

Keep scrolling to see the top 12 #WorstMusicForAFuneral tweets.

A classic song choice.

Going straight to…

https://twitter.com/Cgtv0/status/897971387507322881

Is it sad that I immediately thought of the Geico commercial?

https://twitter.com/TheLock88/status/898027192818573312

Bless sarcasm.

Please do not touch the body.

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go #WorstMusicForAFuneral — Conner Stigner (@cstigner) August 17, 2017

Again, please do not touch the body.

#WorstMusicForAFuneral Let the bodies hit the floor — Mrs_Pinky Thoughts 🤔 (@mrs_pinky85) August 17, 2017

Or sometimes it kills you.

What doesn't kill you makes you (Stronger)- Kelly Clarkson #WorstMusicForAFuneral — Kristopher Walls (@Jaltrumpet) August 17, 2017

If only this was Game of Thrones.

#WorstMusicForAFuneral Bring me to life by Evanescence. — UnknowableBeing (@UnknowableB3ing) August 17, 2017

I hope they can’t feel their face because they’re dead.

#WorstMusicForAFuneral I Can't Feel My Face — Jo Keskills (@jokeskills) August 17, 2017

And another one and another one.

Another One Bites The Dust. #WorstMusicForAFuneral — CRANE TECHNIQUE (@CraneTechnique) August 17, 2017

Ha Ha, Sorry Bro.

When you show up to the person you hated funerals.

#WorstMusicForAFuneral

Spongebob – "It's the best day ever" — Andre Cash (@AndreCash_) August 17, 2017

Did you make it through the post alive?