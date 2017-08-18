Everyone’s sex life is different and there is no right way to have a sex life. But it’s interesting to see the average amount of sex people your age are having.

Thanks to Kinsey Institute we can finally see what the average amount sex people are having based on their age.

They found that younger people have more sex than older people, shocking! The sexual drop off is because of many factors. One being age, family obligations and physical health.

But age is still a huge factor on how frequently you get in between the sheets with someone else. Those between the ages of 18 and 29 have an sex on average 112 times per year. That means about twice a week.

The number starts to decrease from there. Between the ages of 30 and 39 it goes down to 86 times a year or about 1.6 times a week. Then in the age range of 40 to 49 it drops to 69 times a year, which means they are having sex less than once a week.

Kinsey’s study doesn’t go past 49-year-olds so if you were wondering how much the old folk get down I’m sorry to disappoint. It’s important to note though that older people do engage in sexual activity. The stigma that older people don’t get freaky is wrong. They might not be doing it twice a week but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a sex life.

Even though you shouldn’t worry about having a normal sex life it is interesting to see what are the averages.

Are you hitting the weekly average?