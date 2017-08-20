Tens of thousands of counter-protesters flooded the Boston Common Saturday morning, marching against an alt-right “free speech” rally which many worried would include white supremacist groups.

The counter-protesters, wielding signs with messages like “Black Lives Matter” and “Boston Only Hates the Yankees,” far outnumbered the 100-some protesters amassed, and the original rally disbanded after just an hour and a half. While some of the protesters promised in interviews that their views are in no way related to those of white supremacists or neo-Nazis, the counter-protesters were passionate in dismissing such harmful ideals.

The march was “largely peaceful,” CNN reports, and comes on the heels of the deadly protests in Charlottesville that left one woman dead after a neo-Nazi drove his car into a group of counter-protestors.

“Overall everyone did a good job,” Boston police commissioner William Evans said. “99.9 percent of people were here for the right reason, and that’s to fight bigotry.”

“It’s clear today that Boston stood for peace and love, not bigotry and hate,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh affirmed.

Many people marching carried signs promoting love and dragging white supremacy.

The most Boston anti-fascist sign out here today: pic.twitter.com/f4KjytE4eU — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) August 19, 2017

Among those in the South End waiting for the #fightsupremacy march like parade, I spotted this pretty awesome sign. #Boston pic.twitter.com/ZlbfPQC9nX — Chris Faraone (@Fara1) August 19, 2017

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, but not enough have delicious frosting. #Boston #BostonResist pic.twitter.com/xGCo34DT5r — Kyle (@TheYellingHorn) August 19, 2017