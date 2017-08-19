In the midst of all of the pain and hateful speech surrounding us this past week, former president Barack Obama surpassed Ariana Grande with the most-liked tweet on the platform.
“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” he tweeted, quoting Nelson Mandela’s 1994 biography. Perhaps it was because our hearts ached for him a little extra in the wake of the terror in Charlottesville or perhaps it was because his words fell in startling contrast with our current president’s ideologies, but the tweet amassed 3 million likes as our nostalgic hearts let his sage, medicinal wisdom sink in like Grandmother Willow’s in Pocahontas.
The top ten most-liked tweets on the platform now include Obama no fewer than six times, with Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, Linkin Park, and Hillary Clinton as his only worthy competitors.
Most of the top tweets are genuine, raw, or in response to tragedy. Read them below, in ranking order.
- Obama, in response to the Charlottesville tragedy.
2. Ariana Grande, in response to the Manchester violence at her concert.
3. Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscars selfie that shook the world.
4. Obama’s beautiful well-wishes towards John McCain after his diagnosis.
5. Obama’s return to Twitter on his personal handle instead of the POTUS one.
6. Obama saying goodbye to the U.S. after serving for eight years.
7. And, again.
8. Linkin Park’s photo of Chester Bennington after he passed away.
9. Obama’s Father’s day wishes to his daughters.
10. Hillary Clinton’s uplifting message following her devastating election defeat.
Twitter loves you and misses you, Barry, old chap.