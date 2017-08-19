In the midst of all of the pain and hateful speech surrounding us this past week, former president Barack Obama surpassed Ariana Grande with the most-liked tweet on the platform.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” he tweeted, quoting Nelson Mandela’s 1994 biography. Perhaps it was because our hearts ached for him a little extra in the wake of the terror in Charlottesville or perhaps it was because his words fell in startling contrast with our current president’s ideologies, but the tweet amassed 3 million likes as our nostalgic hearts let his sage, medicinal wisdom sink in like Grandmother Willow’s in Pocahontas.

The top ten most-liked tweets on the platform now include Obama no fewer than six times, with Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, Linkin Park, and Hillary Clinton as his only worthy competitors.

Most of the top tweets are genuine, raw, or in response to tragedy. Read them below, in ranking order.

Obama, in response to the Charlottesville tragedy.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

2. Ariana Grande, in response to the Manchester violence at her concert.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

3. Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscars selfie that shook the world.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

4. Obama’s beautiful well-wishes towards John McCain after his diagnosis.

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

5. Obama’s return to Twitter on his personal handle instead of the POTUS one.

Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2017

6. Obama saying goodbye to the U.S. after serving for eight years.

Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 11, 2017

7. And, again.

It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 20, 2017

8. Linkin Park’s photo of Chester Bennington after he passed away.

9. Obama’s Father’s day wishes to his daughters.

Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be Sasha and Malia's dad. To all those lucky enough to be a dad, Happy Father's Day! https://t.co/ya1YAJignC — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 18, 2017

10. Hillary Clinton’s uplifting message following her devastating election defeat.

"To all the little girls watching…never doubt that you are valuable and powerful & deserving of every chance & opportunity in the world." — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 9, 2016

Twitter loves you and misses you, Barry, old chap.