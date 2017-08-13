On Saturday, a white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally turned violent and a 32-year-old woman, Heather D. Heyer, has been reported dead — and 19 more have been reported injured, The Washington Post reports.

People hit one another with clubs and pepper spray during the event, Teen Vogue reports, and a 20-year-old man, James Alex Fields Jr., is being held for second-degree murder and malicious wounding charges for intentionally driving his vehicle into a crowd of counter-protestors according to The Guardian.

Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and cancelled the rally, which was organized to protest the renaming of city parks named after Confederate generals and the impending removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Celebrities and prominent political and entertainment figures are taking to their various platforms to slam the racism, anti-semitism, and anti-LGBTQ hate inherent in the rally — and many are calling for Donald Trump to condemn white supremacy (he said that there is hate on “both sides”) and to call Heyer’s murder “what it is,” an act of terrorism.

Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Zendaya to Lauren Jauregui is speaking out.

CALL IT WHAT IT IS. IT. IS. TERRORISM. — Zendaya (@Zendaya) August 12, 2017

How tragic that this is what we've come to. My prayers are w those in Charlottesville & every American who is the target of hate & violence. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 12, 2017

Is this America now? We cannot let this stand. #Charlottesville — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 12, 2017

Yara Shahidi and Lauren Jauregui argued that there is an appalling double standard.

Imagine the uproar if Native Americans (whose land we live on) said they were protesting to "take their country back" #Charlottesville — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) August 12, 2017

I wanna know why the cops show up to #BlackLivesMatter "riots" in riot gear and are nowhere to be seen at these #Charlottesville "rallies" — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) August 12, 2017

Lady Gaga called for a “true leader,” in a not-so-subtle snub.

I pray a true leader will rise to expel hatred from America. This is not US! This is Anti-American #ThisIsNotUS #Charlottesville #BeKind — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 12, 2017

Maia Mitchell pointed out that the burden should not fall on POC to fix this.

White people. We created this, it's our job to end it. Confront your racist family,neighbors. Have the tough conversations. #Charlottesville — Maia Mitchell (@MaiaMitchell) August 12, 2017

Politicians took to Twitter in droves to speak out.

There is only one side. #charlottesville — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2017

My heart is in Charlottesville today, and with everyone made to feel unsafe in their country. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 12, 2017