President Trump sent our country reeling this week when he tweeted that transgender individuals will be banned from serving in the U.S. military. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” he wrote, implying that to be transgender is to be a burden to society.

A slew of celebrities, from Demi Lovato to Kim Kardashian to Lauren Jauregui, have taken to their enormous social media platforms to show their opposition to Donald Trump’s discriminatory tweets. In a new video made by GLAAD and Billboard, a number of musicians and public figures recorded messages of love to the transgender community.

Rita Ora, Jackie Cruz, a number of queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, the president of GLAAD, Sia (sans wig), The Chainsmokers, and more celebrities speak in the video, sending their support.

“Transgender rights are human rights,” Ora says in her clip, “This is a fact.”

“Transgender people fill critical military roles,” Cruz continues.

The entire video is one cohesive message, with the celebrities alternating between saying sentences (or parts of sentences) to form one beautiful message as a whole.

Watch it in its entirety below.