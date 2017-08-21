VIEW GALLERY

Last Friday Jake Paul tweeted a letter promising to be a better role model to his fans. But Jake is already back to his controversial ways. Strap in kids because this one is messy.

In a video he posted Jake claimed that YouTuber FaZe Banks assaulted his assistant Meg.

Meg, Erika Costell and Anthony Trujillo join Jake in the video to explain what happened at the LA club Warwick.

In the video Jake claims that Meg saw Faze Banks at the club making out with a girl who wasn’t his girlfriend Alissa Violet. She then claims that when walking back from the bathroom to her table Faze clotheslined her so hard she bruised around her neck.

It’s also important to note that Jake wasn’t at the club with Meg.

Team 10 wants to bring the issue of abuse to light to try and protect other girls he could do this to.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUiD7j6DdVQ

Now if you know all of Jake’s controversies a big one is his emotional and relational abuse to Alissa Violet. The two used to date and it didn’t end well. Now his ex girlfriend is with Faze Banks.

Faze Banks thinks this is why they are attacking him. Faze responded with his own vlog “My girlfriend was assaulted…” which addresses Alissa’s nasty breakup with Jack and Team 10. Faze says that he was at Warwick, but was too drunk to remember the night. He thinks Team 10 is using this opportunity to defame him and break him and Alissa up.

He brought on Alissa, Alexa “the girl he was making out with” and Taylor Caniff. Alexa and Faze are good friends and have never made out. The only reason Alissa wasn’t there was because her friend she was with forgot her ID at home.

His friend Taylor claims to have been sober all night and said that in fact Team 10 members approached their table and were buying Faze drinks trying to get him blacked out.

Alissa then says that the only person who has assault anyone was Jake when they were dating. She said Jake would spit on her and get very aggressive, to the point right before she was afraid of physical abuse.

Faze ended his video saying he is suing Jake Paul and Team 10 for defamation of character and slander.

Since Faze’s video Jake’s subscribers have plummeted. Losing more than 60,000 followers and Faze gaining 200,000 in 24 hours.

Jake’s brother Logan Paul jumped in to the conversation. In his own vlog (He has to capitalize on the viewers too! Brotherhood!) Logan questions Meg and Jake about the night. Even though Jake wasn’t present for the night he seems to be talking like he saw everything with his own eyes.

Jake also denies Alissa’s abuse claims saying that if it was true she would have said so earlier. Which isn’t true because victims of assault come out with their stories at their own time. There is no right way to talk about your abuse.

Jake posted another video back tracking from the drama saying that him and Faze are going to meet up and handle the situation off camera. Faze posted a final video saying the same.

I wonder if we will ever get any closure from this drama.