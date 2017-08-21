Taylor Swift‘s social media was wiped clean.

She unfollowed everyone on Twitter and Instagram. Deleted all of her tweets, Instagram photos, Tumblr posts and her website is down.

Her fans suspected she is prepping for something major like an album release.

Taylor just broke her social media silence after her mass cleanse. We didn’t get any answers, just an ominous tweet.

The tweet is only of a dark flickering video that seems to be of a snake.

STAY CALM!

Taylor posted another snake video a day later very similar to the first. She also shared both of these ominous videos on her Instagram.

Dark Taylor’s Instagram grid is going to pop off.

If you weren’t sure if the first two videos were of a snake well now you can know for sure. Taylor posted a third dark video and oh it’s a snake. The video shows the snake head whip towards the camera and unhinge its jaw in anger. If you look at her Instagram, the three videos form one perfect video of a snake body.

Everyone is coming up theories right now as to what this tweet means! But this is the best one, Taylor is about to drop new music about Kim Kardashian.

Now Taylor’s history with snakes is not great. Last year Kim Kardashian exposed Taylor on National Snake Day. She posted videos proving that Taylor heard and approved of Kanye’s “Famous” lyrics about her.

Kim’s Snapchats were revolutionary. The internet nearly broke. Then we got Taylor’s iconic Instagram post (that is now deleted, RIP) of a written note saying Kim’s posts are “character assassination.”

The video Taylor tweeted is dark, giving hella revengeful vibes and it shows a snake.

I think it’s safe to say that Taylor is going to be dropping new music soon and it’s going to be about a certain Kardashian.

Her fans are obviously freaking out. They are more than ready to see Taylor climb the charts again.

the whole fandom is like this: pic.twitter.com/qVbIZ8CLZv — alisa △⃒⃘ (@alisa_peace) August 21, 2017

She deleted everything for this come back. I am both ready and not ready 😩 — クリシー (@chrissypeachhh) August 21, 2017

MY GOD TAYLOR!!! IF THAT IS A SNAKE SHE HAS TO BE GETTING BACK AT KIM AND EVERYONE THAT CALLED HER A SNAKE AND EVERYONE THAT LEFT HER! — Lauren (@swiftie1307) August 21, 2017

Taylor stans everyone are hyperventilating right now. The tweets give no release date or any info. Will it be a single? A full album? A full visual album? Nobody knows except TSwift.

Turn your notifications on people because Taylor is going to be stirring the pot soon with new music.