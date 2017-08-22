Going back to school is all fun and games until syllabus week is over and classes really start. But until then you need to remind everyone that you’re back on campus and better than ever.

Being back on campus brings out different emotions for everyone. It’s a mixture of happiness of seeing your friends, sadness because maybe it’s your last year, stress about classes and excitement to see what this new year will bring.

What better way then expressing your back to school feelings than posting a fire ‘gram. We have the best Instagram captions for all your back to school pics. It doesn’t matter if it’s your first year or your last, these captions will get you all the likes.

School daze

“Work hard, nap hard.”

who knew Duck Dynasty would come through with a great Instagram caption.

Back on campus and back on my bullshit

Should I spend money on books or bars?

“Education costs money, but then so does ignorance.”

Claus Moser hitting us with wisdom. Also who is Claus Moser?

Lets make memories that we won’t remember

🍻 > 🛌 > 📚

Your priorities are in order.

My body is in class, but my brain is still in summer

Work smarter, not harder

My home away from home

“I’m here for a good time not a long time”

Big Sean speaks the truth.

Started from freshmen year, how did we end up here?

I 🍩 want to study

“As long as we don’t die, this is going to be one hell of a story.”

Who knew John Green would have the perfect back to school quote

Back and better than last semester

Broke, young and having fun

Time to get back on the struggle bus

“My excuse is that I’m young”

DJ Khaled gave us another perfect quote.

Was summer all a dream?

Back at the place I belong

Looking forward to all of the classes I’m going to sleep through

“Drinking every night because we drink to my accomplishments”

All of Drake‘s lyrics about being successful are just pseudo surviving college lyrics.

Time to party all night and study all day