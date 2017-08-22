VIEW GALLERY

Dozens of private nude photos of Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart, Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn, Katharine McPhee and Stella Maxwell were posted on a internet porn site.

Since the posting Tiger and Katharine have hired legal counsel to fight the leaks. While Lindsey’s spokesperson released a statement to People condemning the nude leaks. In the statement it said that Lindsey will also be taking legal action.

Celebrity Jihad, the site that the recent celebrity nudes were posted on, took down the photos this morning. But the damage has already been done.

This isn’t the first time hackers have illegally obtained celebrity nude photos and posted them on the web. It’s also not the first time they were posted on Celebrity Jihad.

Three years ago “The Fappening” happened where Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice’s nudes were posted on the celebrity porn site.

Jennifer said in her Vanity Fair interview that the hacked and leaked nudes was a “sex crime.”

Even though the hacks are unfortunate for the celebrities, is it okay to look at the leaked nudes?

Ultimately, no it’s not okay to go look at the leaked nude photos.

Looking at anyone’s leaked nude photos is not okay because those photos were no posted with their consent. You are partaking in a nonconsensual act and it’s an invasion of privacy.

It’s hard to view celebrities as real human sometimes because their fame makes them seem so far removed from reality. But having leaked private photos posted for the whole world to see is very damaging.

Even though you might be curious to take a peak at the nude photos, it’s not worth it. This is where you moral compass has to trump your curiosity.