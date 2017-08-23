Remy Altuna got called out by her assistant vice principal for not wearing a bra.

The student from Beaumont High School in California got stopped by the assistant VP and was told to put her jacket on. When she asked why, the assistant VP asked her if she was wearing a bra.

The school’s dress code doesn’t regulate undergarments, so the assistant VP asking her about her bra is so uncalled for.

Remy tweeted about the incident saying, “My underwear is none of their business” and attacked photos of the outfit she was wearing when confronted by the assistant VP.

She talked to Yahoo! Style more about the incident. “She said that my shirt was low cut; then she asked if I was wearing a bra,” when Remy said no the assistant VP said, “Because I wasn’t wearing a bra, she didn’t want people to think anything bad of me or talk inappropriately or have anything bad to say.”

She said that if she wore a bra with her bodysuit it would have shown and she would have been dress-coded anyways.

A male classmate responded to her tweet saying “I go commando to school every day and no one says any thing about it. #maleprivilege.”

Policing girls clothing choices to accommodate the male gaze needs to stop. Instead of telling girls to cover up, boys should be taught not to sexualize female bodies.

Remy also said that this year Beaumont has increased their dress code monitoring. “This year it just seems like they’re really out for blood, looking anything.”