If you could have one superpower, would it be flying? Would it be invisibility à la 1/3 of the Deathly Hallows? Would it be the ability to freeze or warp time? Or would it be the ability to EAT PIZZA FOR FREE LITERALLY WHENEVER YOU CRAVE IT?

Pizza Hut is holding a contest that could win you 312,000 reward points. That may not mean much to you, but Food Beast calculated it and realized that is enough to cover one pizza every two weeks for the next, oh, 60 years.

The nursing home is still brightly lit, even though it is well past 9 and most of its inhabitants are asleep. Perfect — you have no intent of sharing. You hear a rap at the door and you nod at the admin desk, signaling that the call is for you. The Pizza Hut man smiles at you, passing over the steaming box.

“I’ll see you next week.”

You nod. “Maybe sooner — I want to use my reward points before I pass.”

In order for this dark fan fiction about the fleeting nature of life and pizza I just wrote to become your reality, watch the video below and guess how many dominoes are being knocked down. (I know, this should have been a Domino’s pizza ad, but alas, I am not their marketing head.)

Join the rewards program and e-mail your estimate to hutrewards@pizzahut.com before 11:59 p.m. CT on August 31. If your guess is correct you will win a lifetime of pizza, and that woman in the nursing home could be you.