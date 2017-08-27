The VMAs are often a setting for petty pop culture feuds and drama, but MTV is making a statement this year by standing up against widespread discrimination and bigotry.

MTV told NBC News that active transgender military service members are invited to attend the televised award show this evening (August 27.)

“We would be honored if they could attend,” MTV President Chris McCarthy said in a statement. “Any patriot who is putting their own life at risk to fight for our freedom and stands for equality is a hero at MTV, and to young people everywhere.”

It’s an amazing message and it represents a facet of the fierce opposition against President Trump’s anti-trans military ban. The White House is planning to issue a memo in the coming weeks detailing how to implement the (tweeted) military ban — but the move will not be without resistance.

The Department of Defense confirmed that MTV invited active duty Service members to the show.

“DoD confirms that MTV has invited Service members in their personal capacity to this year’s VMAs,” Lt. Col. Paul Haverstick said. “At the request of the Services, DoD is reviewing the parameters of the individual invitations.”

We hope they can make it — and receive the applause and gratitude for their selfless service that they deserve.