VIEW GALLERY

This year’s Notting Hill Carnival, which is one of Europe’s biggest street festivals that celebrates music and culture, has received even more attention due to an unlikely hero: a dancing police officer.

Everyone on social media is sharing this video of a police officer named Dan Graham showing off some of his best dance moves. The MC starts saying that Graham can’t be an officer, but must be “an undercover raver.”

The officer was also a semi finalist in this year’s Britain’s Got Talent competition, where he is seen giving off such great energy that it’s hard not to want to dance along.

Before his Britain’s Got Talent days, Dan is also seen dancing his way through a 24-hour dance-a-thon in support of MacMillan Cancer Research. Again, the crowd can’t help but love the officer and his energetic spirit.

His Instagram account also features some fun videos of him dancing, like this one where we see Dan showing his moves in front of a police helicopter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXz4_INFi9t/?taken-by=pcdangraham