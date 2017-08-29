As Hurricane Harvey’s destruction has become even clearer and its floods continue to ravage towns across Texas, it has been absolutely heartbreaking to see what’s left in the disaster’s wake. That said, several different heroes have stepped up to the plate to help out and do their parts. Social media users have taken to doing their usual investigative reporting and found someone who they believe did NOT do their part: Joel Osteen, the pastor of a megachurch located in Houston, Texas.
Osteen’s Lakewood Church is incredibly large and many pointed out that the building’s doors were closed to victims and those in need during the hurricane’s most violent periods.
Here’s Osteen’s initial response to the controversy surrounding the church’s shutdown…
As sweet as the sentiment was, social media users pointed out that it wasn’t exactly an immediate help to the whole situation.
Eventually, some other social media users pointed out that the church was damaged during the flooding and may have been unable (or even detrimental) to any housed victims.
#TSRUPDATEZ : (Swipe) The #roommates have been dming non-stop for updates on the #LakewoodChurch community outreach and response. People like comedian @KingKeraun and @TrizzyBambino made videos questioning #LakewoodChurch 's outreach effort during #HurricaneHarvey . #JoelOsteen and the #LakewoodChurch made statements in response to the accusations. They mentioned they were doing everything in their power at the time.
That said, it all did inspire some hilarious memes and scathing critique from Twitter’s funniest users.
If there’s one thing we can count on life, it’s for Twitter to make something hilarious out of the most controversial or dire situations. Thanks for the laughs, y’all.
If you’d like to help out the victims of Hurricane Harvey (we’re looking at you, Joel), check out this helpful guide to relief efforts.