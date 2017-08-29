VIEW GALLERY

Joel Osteen is widely known as the Senior Pastor of Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, and has been in the media for decades. Having started his career in TV communications, Joel eventually used his skillsets to aid his sermons. His televised sermons are viewed all over the world and in addition, he’s written numerous New York Times bestsellers. So, how much is Joel worth now?

Joel Osteen Net Worth as of 2018: $40 million

Let’s see how he became one of the richest pastors in America.

1982 – 2003

Joel’s start was largely influenced by his father, who was the Southern Baptist pastor and founder of Lakewood Church. After dropping out of college, Joel helped his father backstage by producing his televised sermons until his death. Though initially resistant to preaching, Joel eventually heeded his late father’s advice and began preaching frequently. In less than an year after he began, he became the senior pastor of Lakewood Church.

Since his installment, attendance at the church increased by about 10 times. To accommodate the large audience, in 2003, the Church acquired the former home of the NBA Houston Rockets.

2003 – 2008

Joel’s first book, “Your Best Life Now: 7 Steps to Living at Your Full Potential,” was written in 2004 and reportedly sold 10 million copies while also reaching the top spot on the New York Times Best Seller list.

In 2005, Osteen’s family was involved in some controversy when Joel’s wife Victoria was accused of assault by a flight attendant. The Osteen family was forced to leave the airplane, with Victoria being fined a fee. She later received a civil suit, but was cleared of liability by a judge in 2008.

Joel published his second book, “Become a Better You: 7 Keys to Improving Your Life Every Day,” in 2007, which also reached the top of the list. In an interview with Oprah, regarding his wealth, Joel has stated that he no longer receives income from the Church, but mostly from book sales, book tours, and merchandise. According to Heavy, Joel once made $200k from the Church.

2008 – Present

Following the success of his first two books, Joel went on to publish 11 more books the next few years.

The Church was recently criticized in light of Hurricane Harvey and were accused of not aiding flood victims by closing the Church’s doors. So far, Joel has expressed his support over social media, but has not addressed the controversy.

2018

Joel Osteen, a televangelist went to Kansas City with a New Year message that he won’t be political.