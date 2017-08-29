Joel Osteen is widely known as the Senior Pastor of Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, and has been in the media for decades. Having started his career in TV communications, Joel eventually used his skillsets to aid his sermons. His televised sermons are viewed all over the world and in addition, he’s written numerous New York Times bestsellers. So, how much is Joel worth now?
Joel Osteen Net Worth as of 2018: $40 million
Let’s see how he became one of the richest pastors in America.
1982 – 2003
Joel’s start was largely influenced by his father, who was the Southern Baptist pastor and founder of Lakewood Church. After dropping out of college, Joel helped his father backstage by producing his televised sermons until his death. Though initially resistant to preaching, Joel eventually heeded his late father’s advice and began preaching frequently. In less than an year after he began, he became the senior pastor of Lakewood Church.
Since his installment, attendance at the church increased by about 10 times. To accommodate the large audience, in 2003, the Church acquired the former home of the NBA Houston Rockets.
2003 – 2008
Joel’s first book, “Your Best Life Now: 7 Steps to Living at Your Full Potential,” was written in 2004 and reportedly sold 10 million copies while also reaching the top spot on the New York Times Best Seller list.
In 2005, Osteen’s family was involved in some controversy when Joel’s wife Victoria was accused of assault by a flight attendant. The Osteen family was forced to leave the airplane, with Victoria being fined a fee. She later received a civil suit, but was cleared of liability by a judge in 2008.
Joel published his second book, “Become a Better You: 7 Keys to Improving Your Life Every Day,” in 2007, which also reached the top of the list. In an interview with Oprah, regarding his wealth, Joel has stated that he no longer receives income from the Church, but mostly from book sales, book tours, and merchandise. According to Heavy, Joel once made $200k from the Church.
2008 – Present
View this post on Instagram
Our hearts are breaking as we see the images of the damage and destruction in our city and the surrounding areas from Hurricane Harvey. We are praying for everyone’s safety in Houston and Texas. As a community we can help each other get through this storm. We appreciate your prayers, both for our city and for Lakewood Church. We are working diligently with the city of Houston to mobilize our many volunteers at shelters around the city as well as various other points of need in and around the Houston area. In addition, we are working with Samaritan’s Purse on major relief efforts. In the days ahead, the needs in our city will be great and we are mobilizing even more volunteers to help those who have been devastated by this storm. While no one could have anticipated how severe this storm would be, we are thankful for the heroic efforts of our police officers, fire department, first responders, and the many volunteers across our state. We are also thankful for the City of Houston and Harris County officials who were wise enough to prepare accordingly, both in rescue preparations and in sheltering the displaced. We are honored to support them in their efforts. Victoria and I believe we will all come out stronger and filled with a greater faith than before. We love you and continue to pray for all of Houston and Texas. To join with Lakewood Church and Samaritan’s Purse in helping our community recover, please visit the link in our bio. – Joel & Victoria Osteen #PrayForHouston #PrayForTexas #LakewoodChurch
Following the success of his first two books, Joel went on to publish 11 more books the next few years.
The Church was recently criticized in light of Hurricane Harvey and were accused of not aiding flood victims by closing the Church’s doors. So far, Joel has expressed his support over social media, but has not addressed the controversy.
2018
Joel Osteen, a televangelist went to Kansas City with a New Year message that he won’t be political.