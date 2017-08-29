Online classes are the best. You get to do all the work on your own time while never leaving your warm bed. It’s the easiest way to earn college credit while still reaching peak laziness levels.

That’s why sophomore student Lauren signed up for her online class. But it seemed like her professor forgot one key element to an online class. They class doesn’t mean in person.

A little after 10:30 a.m. on Monday the professor sent out an email to his students with the subject line “Disappointed.” The email read, “Today was the first day of class and nobody showed up. If this is how you will act the entire semester, feel free to drop my course.”

Then a mere 15 minutes later the same professor sent a follow up email with the subject line “I’m Sorry.” The email was an apology that read, “It has just come to my attention that this is an online course. No in person class time is required. I am very sorry for the rude email. I’m not a jerk, I promise. Please forgive me, class.”

https://twitter.com/laurenclairee6/status/902181870766567424

That poor professor when he realized how wrong he was. But also what room in what building did he go to? Usually online classes don’t have an assigned room.

It doesn’t matter how or why the professor failed so badly. All that matters is that it was hilarious! And we all got to share in the moment of these gloriously awful emails.