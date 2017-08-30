An 11-year-old boy called the cops on his mom, while he was in the backseat of her car. He dialed 9-1-1 to report his mom for drunk driving.

Nicole Norris, 30, was then pulled over by Washington County Sheriff’s and had to do multiple sobriety tests. She failed the tests and had a blood alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit. Nicole was cited with a DUI.

Now her son is being called a hero for knowing to do the right thing. Deputy Shannon Wilde told KGW that she has never received a call from a child like this before, “We get a lot of concerned citizens, people call in, about people they think are driving impaired, swerving, or driving really slow,” said Wilde. “But to have a child call from inside the car to say the parent is driving impaired is unusual.”

Wilde praised the young boy for knowing to call in his mom calling him “courageous.” Wilde said, “Even doing something as hard as turning in your own parent. I think that takes a lot of guts and he obviously felt unsafe enough to the point where he had to reach out for help, which says a lot about the situation.”

For this young boy to recognize that his mom was unfit to drive is pretty impressive. Even though he did turn his mom in, he could have potentially saved his life, his moms and many others.